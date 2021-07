Evan Kephart from Prophet’s Melt Shop stops by the 814 Kitchen to show us how he makes some of the shop’s delicious gourmet grilled cheeses! With his sandwich press, he elevates the classic grilled cheese with pulled pork & crunchy fried onions, chicken, bacon, and more.

Prophet’s Melt Shop is located in downtown Altoona in the Altoona Transportation Center. The exact location is 1231 11th Avenue in Altoona, Pa.