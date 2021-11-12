Premium balsamic vinegars, infused olive oils, & more at Mountain City Gourmet

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mountain City Gourmet is a veteran-owned business right here in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Bob Gattrell, Army Veteran and owner of Mountain City Gourmet about his company’s premium balsamic vinegars, infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils, spicy mustards, relish and more.

Mountain City Gourmet “selects the finest ingredients from around the world to create a line of the best tasting, premium balsamic vinegar, EVOO, and hot sauces ever.”

You can order online or find these products at Thompson Pharmacy, Leighty’s Farm Market, Alto Market, and Kettle Local Market.