MUST TRY: Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich from U.S. Hotel Tavern

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg shows us how he creates his signature Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwiches. Depending on your batch size, tailor the recipe below to your next dish:

Ingredients:

6-8 cups cooked chicken shredded

Cook the chicken in a quart bouyon with thyme, pepper, salt and granulated garlic

Once it’s internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, pull it out of the oven, put it in your mixer with the paddle attachment and let the mixer shred the meat for you.

3-4 cups mayonnaise

Add half as much sugar as mayonnaise

1-2 cups roasted and dried pecans

1-2 cups craisins depending on your taste