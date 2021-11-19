MUST SEE: Singing in the 814 Kitchen while making Ricky Lee’s Meaty Chili Cheese Dip

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police and the Centre County Coroner's Office released an update on the death of 19-year-old Penn State student, Justine Gross.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, police have confirmed that Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor, garbage disposal chute on the 400 block of E. Beaver Avenue. Video evidence suggests she was alone in the 11th-floor hallway and in the garbage disposal room when she fell, according to police.