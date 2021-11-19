MUST SEE: Singing in the 814 Kitchen while making Ricky Lee’s Meaty Chili Cheese Dip

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner had so much fun in the 814 Kitchen with Musician Ricky Lee whipping up his meaty chili dip recipe! It’s so simple with only a few ingredients and oh so tasty. Try the recipe below at your next party.
You can find Ricky Lee’s Chili at the following locations: Holland Bros Quality Meats & Catering, Stager’s Store, Giant Eagle, Leighty’s Farm Market, Alto Markets, and the Made in America Store.
