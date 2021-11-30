Local makers team up! MarCia’s Chocolates & Defiant Distillery create Boozey Bombs

ALTOONA, Blair County (WTAJ) — Hot Chocolate isn’t just for kids anymore. MarCia’s Chocolates in Altoona has teamed up with Defiant Distillery in East Freedom to create the holiday adult treat you never knew you needed. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar talks to MarCia Cumming and Kristy Knouse about their latest creation — Boozey Bombs.

You may select from the following 50 ml bottles of spirits options: Chocolate, Orange, Peppermint, Cinnamon, Salted Caramel, Lemon, English Toffee, Peanut Butter, Cotton Candy or Cherry. Defiant Distillery will be available at MarCia’s chocolate shop on Saturdays throughout the holiday season to make sure you find the perfect pairing for your “Adult Hot Chocolate.” And of course, the other delicious treats will be available — peanut butter cups, meltaways, chocolate covered cherries, and more!

You may reserve your Boozey Bombs online for pick up in the store. All orders must be picked up and paid for in the store.

A little about MarCia’s Chocolates:

As a little girl, MarCia was allowed to help her grandmother make chocolate every Christmas and Easter. Her job was to chop a ten pound block of chocolate into small pieces that she would melt and temper by hand. The process was long and exhausting but everyone loved the chocolates. Her grandfather was very particular about the finished product. He always wanted the snappers to be perfectly shaped and the peanut butter cups to have the perfect swirl on top. MarCia says she “can still hear his voice ‘fixing’ my creations.”

Forty years and three generations later their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are still making chocolates for the holidays.