Impress your guests with Chef Terry’s Brie en Croute

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern whips up his signature Brie en Croute. Try the recipe below:

2 large onions julienne

Sugar to dust the onion (encourages carmelization)

Puff pastry sheet

Egg Wash to seal puff pastry

Directions:

Saute onions until tender and carmelized

Dust surface with flour, roll puff pastry out slightly, lay brie on pastry, put onions on brie, pull pastry over and seal edges with egg wash. Lightly garnish with sesame seeds.

Bake 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes until golden brown,

Plate brie and cut “V” in front. Serve with crackers. Enjoy!