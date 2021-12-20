Heirloom Pines Farm shows us how to make Burnt Sugar Cake with Maple Buttercream Icing

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meagan Richter from Heirloom Pines Farm shows us how to make Burnt Sugar Cake with Maple Buttercream topped and smoked candied bacon and maple syrup shots. It’s an out-of-this-world dessert experience that will leave you wanting more!
Cake recipe:
2.5 c cake flour
2 tsp baking powder
.5 tsp baking soda
1 c sugar .
75 c butter
.5 c burnt sugar syrup (melt 1 cup sugar till burnt add1 cup water till boiling)
2 tsp vanilla
.5 c milk
3 eggs
Combine ingredients into mixer. Cook at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes in two 8” pans
Buttercream icing recipe:
1 c butter
1 c crisco
2 lbs sugar
2 tsp maple
Milk to thin
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.