Heirloom Pines Farm shows us how to make Burnt Sugar Cake with Maple Buttercream Icing

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meagan Richter from Heirloom Pines Farm shows us how to make Burnt Sugar Cake with Maple Buttercream topped and smoked candied bacon and maple syrup shots. It’s an out-of-this-world dessert experience that will leave you wanting more!

Cake recipe:

2.5 c cake flour

2 tsp baking powder

.5 tsp baking soda

1 c sugar .

75 c butter

.5 c burnt sugar syrup (melt 1 cup sugar till burnt add1 cup water till boiling)

2 tsp vanilla

.5 c milk

3 eggs

Combine ingredients into mixer. Cook at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes in two 8” pans

Buttercream icing recipe:

1 c butter

1 c crisco

2 lbs sugar

2 tsp maple

Milk to thin

