Heirloom Pines Farm shows us how to make Burnt Sugar Cake with Maple Buttercream Icing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An Altoona man was placed behind bars after police reportedly found him in a car with a gun, bag full of drugs and $900 in cash while he already had warrants for guns and drugs.

Brandon Moore, 33, was found at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in a recently damaged parked vehicle, looking through the interior with a flashlight. When making contact with Moore, police stated they noticed what looked like a handgun in the center console of the car. When detained, Altoona police say they found another gun in his jacket pocket.