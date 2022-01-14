Grazing boards & boxes with Charcuterie by Calsey

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Calsey Aughenbaugh from Charcuterie By Calsey stops by the 814 Kitchen to show us how to make a rose from salami! With this fun tip, you will be able to elevate your grazing boards to the next level.

Calsey says she started out making these charcuterie boxes for friends and family and it has now evolved into her own small business. From specialty charcuterie boxes for baby announcements, bridal showers, birthday parties — Charcuterie By Calsey has something yummy for every occassion.