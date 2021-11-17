Grazing Board Tips & Tricks for your next holiday gathering

Regional Nutrition Specialist for The GIANT Company, Holly Doan, gives us all the tools to throw a successful holiday gathering this season. Grazing boards are a fun trend that lets you set it all up and then enjoy time with your guests, making lasting memories. Here are some tips from our expert:

Classic Charcuterie Board: Choose 3 to 5 cheese varieties, Choose 2 meat varieties, and then pack on the produce!
Dessert Board: From strawberries to crispy quinoa and chocolate-covered bites — you can add fiber and protein-filled snacks to this decadent display.

 And Mocktail anyone? Try this recipe for Sparkling Ginger Ale Apple Punch.

Holly says there are also a number of free virtual classes too where you can learn to build a grazing board!

