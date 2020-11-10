Eat like a rock star with the Bryce Jordan Center!

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre Count, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 went back into the Bryce Jordan Center kitchen with Managing Chef Skylar Diehl to eat like a rock star!

You may know the Bryce Jordan Center as the spot to catch your favorite team in action or see some of your favorite artists when they stop into town. But, the Bryce Jordan Center is also responsible for feeding those teams and stars!

Chef Skylar Diehl and her team have prepared all different levels of meals to meet the taste bud needs of your favorite celebrities. You can get that same treatment from the BJC through their catering service and eat like a rock star.

In the segments above, Chef Skylar shows off a delicious salmon and cream sauce. For more information on the BJC’s catering service, check out their website.