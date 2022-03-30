JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tami Peddigree, creator of Drum-Latè fitness, hits the 814 Kitchen to whip up some healthy recipes using Chia seeds. According to Peddigree, there are a number of health benefits to Chia seeds. They can help stimulate weight loss, manage blood sugar levels, and even increase your energy levels. Here are some easy, Chia seed recipes:
The Curvy Mermaid Chia Seed Pudding
Cinnamon Chia Pudding
1 can of Classic Coconut Milk
2 tablespoons of cinnamon
¼ c of chia seeds
Mix in a bowl, chill for one hour or until thick, top with your favorite fruits, and drizzle with your favorite local honey
NUTRITION FACTS:
¼ c serving 130 calories without fruit
½ cup 32 calories
TBSP 30 calories honey
Total 192 calories, 17 carbs, 12 grams of fiber, 5 net grams of carbs
Add nuts ½ ounce 90 calories, 4 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 2 net carbs
Chocolate Chia Pudding
1 can of Classic Coconut Milk
2 table peanut butter powder
2 tablespoons of cinnamon
2tbs of cocoa powder
¼ c of chia seeds
Mix in a bowl, chill for one hour or until thick, top with your favorite fruits and drizzle with your favorite local honey
NUTRITION FACTS:
Total 220 calories, 24 carbs, 1 1 grams of fiber, 6 net grams of carbs
Add nuts ½ ounce 90 calories, 4 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 2 net carbs
