JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tami Peddigree, creator of Drum-Latè fitness, hits the 814 Kitchen to whip up some healthy recipes using Chia seeds. According to Peddigree, there are a number of health benefits to Chia seeds. They can help stimulate weight loss, manage blood sugar levels, and even increase your energy levels. Here are some easy, Chia seed recipes:

The Curvy Mermaid Chia Seed Pudding

Cinnamon Chia Pudding

1 can of Classic Coconut Milk

2 tablespoons of cinnamon

¼ c of chia seeds

Mix in a bowl, chill for one hour or until thick, top with your favorite fruits, and drizzle with your favorite local honey

NUTRITION FACTS:

¼ c serving 130 calories without fruit

½ cup 32 calories

TBSP 30 calories honey

Total 192 calories, 17 carbs, 12 grams of fiber, 5 net grams of carbs

Add nuts ½ ounce 90 calories, 4 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 2 net carbs

Chocolate Chia Pudding

1 can of Classic Coconut Milk

2 table peanut butter powder

2 tablespoons of cinnamon

2tbs of cocoa powder

¼ c of chia seeds

Mix in a bowl, chill for one hour or until thick, top with your favorite fruits and drizzle with your favorite local honey

NUTRITION FACTS:

Total 220 calories, 24 carbs, 1 1 grams of fiber, 6 net grams of carbs

Add nuts ½ ounce 90 calories, 4 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 2 net carbs

