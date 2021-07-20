Chef Terry’s potato salad is sure to impress at your next BBQ

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern hits the 814 Kitchen to show us how he makes his signature potato salad — perfect for any BBQ!

Recipe

4 Redskin potatoes (cooked in salted water until flesh moves when squeezed)

12 eggs, hard boiled and chopped

1/2 red onion, medium diced (rinsed after chopping so not too acidic) <– can also replace red onion with scallions

1/2 stalk celery, medium diced

2 carrots, grated

Sauce:

4 cups mayonnaise

1 to 1 1/2 cups sugar (taste preference)

1 tablespoon white pepper

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Mix until blended, add to potatoes and veggies and eggs. Add sauce mixture in gradually, melding the sauce to the potatoes with hands (wearing gloves). Place in bowl. Chill and serve.