Chef Janet of Sip and Saute is back from her trip to Wisconsin cooking for a family of anywhere from 12 to 27 people, and hitting the 814 Kitchen to make a down-home summer picnic featuring bratwurst cooked in sweet onions and light beer, a cold citrus green bean salad, and hospitality cake!
Cold Citrus Green Bean Salad:
Blanche beans add dressing of one tsp. honey, two tablespoons of olive oil, and two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, toast almonds, and serve chilled.
1 box yellow cake mix
4 eggs
1 cup oil
1 can small mandarin oranges not drained
Mix all ingredients together with mixer and bake according to cake box instructions.
Icing:
1 container Cool Whip
1 small can crushed pineapple with juice
1 small box dry vanilla instant pudding
Garnish with mandarin oranges