Chef Janet of Sip and Saute is back from her trip to Wisconsin cooking for a family of anywhere from 12 to 27 people, and hitting the 814 Kitchen to make a down-home summer picnic featuring bratwurst cooked in sweet onions and light beer, a cold citrus green bean salad, and hospitality cake!

Cold Citrus Green Bean Salad:

Blanche beans add dressing of one tsp. honey, two tablespoons of olive oil, and two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, toast almonds, and serve chilled.

Hospitality Cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

4 eggs

1 cup oil

1 can small mandarin oranges not drained

Mix all ingredients together with mixer and bake according to cake box instructions.

Icing:

1 container Cool Whip

1 small can crushed pineapple with juice

1 small box dry vanilla instant pudding

Garnish with mandarin oranges