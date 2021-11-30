Belly Busters Food Truck cooks up award-winning burgers & more in the 814

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Belly Busters Food Truck and Catering started with Josh Bradley and Walter Weaver who have been cooking their entire lives and wanted to start their own business. Back in 2019, they both lost their jobs and they say “God placed it on their hearts to move forward with their passion for business.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner got a chance to go inside their Belly Buster food truck to see what the two friends and business partners were cooking up — from deliciously stacked bacon cheeseburgers to chicken cheesesteaks and hand-cut fries. The burgers were sizzling and the food was out-of-this-world!

Belly Busters Food Truck is open-year round. You can find them at events and locations listed weekly on their Facebook page: @BellyBustersBB.