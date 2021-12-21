Becca’s Baked Goods puts her oatmeal cookies to the “Santa Test”

One of the best collaborations on Studio 814 — Santa Claus and Becca Parrish from Becca’s Baked Goods. From peanut-butter blossoms to chocolate chip cookies and old fashioned oatmeal cookies, Becca shares her recipe, and puts her cookies to the “Santa Test.”

For buttery soft, old-fashioned vanilla oatmeal cookies that melt in your mouth, try the recipe below:

1 cup 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 cups quick cooking oats

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter and both sugars until fluffy. Mix in egg and vanilla until well blended. Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, baking powder and nutmeg in a bowl. Stir into butter mixture. Gently stir in oats until well blended.

Shape dough into rounded golfball-sized balls (about 2 Tbsp. each). Place on prepared baking sheet (I fit 9 per sheet). Flatten with the bottom of a measuring cup dipped in sugar.

Bake for 8-10 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy!

Santa gives these cookies a 5 out of 5! Let us know if you try making these yummy oatmeal cookies this holiday season.