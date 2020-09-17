814 Eats: Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Ingredients: Shaved beef, onion, A bag of shredded cheese (your choice), wonton wrappers, cooking oil.

First cook the diced onions in a frying pan. When they are about done throw in the shaved beef and cook until done. When done, place the cooked beef and onions in a bowl.

While the beef is cooking pour cooking oil in a frying pan and place on medium-high heat. A 1/2 inch of oil will do.

Place a spoon full of beef, onions, and cheese on the corner of the wonton wrapper. Roll the wonton until the half-way point. Fold the sides of the wonton wrapper into the middle then continuing rolling. Wet the tip of the wanton with water, then finish the roll. The water will make the wrapper stick to itself.

Place the egg roll in the frying pan and cook 1-1.5 minutes on each side or until lightly brown. Place on extra plate and let cool for 5 minutes. Once cool enjoy with your choice of dipping sauce.