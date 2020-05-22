814 Crew Tries New “Project Hop Dog” Beer from Sheetz

Sheetz announced the release of “Project Hop Dog,” a limited-edition craft beer brewed in partnership with Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.

The new hot dog inspired beer is a crisp 5.5% India pale ale dry-hopped with nugget and centennial hops and with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz “hot dogz” in the brew kettle just for fun.

The beer is refreshing and dry with delicate hop flavors of citrus and pine.

It’s available in Altoona, Pittsburgh, State College and other select locations. The company says not to worry though, the beer doesn’t taste like hot dogs.