814 Couch Concerts: Kids Edition!

The AMAZING 814 Couch Concerts with this great compilation of kids who have submitted performances! Check out the full performances below!

14 Year Old Harrison Walker from Bellwood jams away at his drum kit! Rock on Harrison!!

15 Year Old Grace Preston from Brockway wows us with her rendition of “How Great Thou Art!”

Maycee English, 6th grader at Clearfield Area Elementary School, shines bright like a diamond with Rhianna’s “Diamond!”

11 Year Old David Shirokey channels MJ with this great performance of “Beat It” by Michael Jackson.

7th Grader Madi McLaurin from Duncansville shows off her skills by playing AND singing to Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

Want to see your at-home performance make it on air? Submit your videos to our Facebook page!