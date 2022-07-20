ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bernadette Santucci, Marketing Manager of the Pan American Group stops by Studio 814 to talk about Pan American Group’s 7th annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraising campaign and how you can get involved with this great cause at your local Panera.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research. Panera Bread Cafés across eight states are raising funds from June 22 – August 31 through the following purchases:

Lemon Drop Cookies – 10 cents

Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade – 25 cents

Lemonade tote – $3

Guests can also round-up at the register at their local Panera! The Pan American Group has set a goal to raise $200k for Alex’s Lemonade Stand this year

To date, Pan American Group has raised over $65.7-thousand for the 2022 campaign.