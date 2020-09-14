55th ACM Awards bring top performers to Nashville’s iconic venues

After a 5-month delay the Academy of Country Music Awards are this Wednesday September 16th, 2020.



It is the first time in the show’s history that it will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

The show was moved from Las Vegas to Nashville will feature lots of live performances with live acceptance speeches on air. Viewers can expect all the big country music names like Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. Taylor Swift will be making her ACM return after a 7-year hiatus with a performance from her new album Folklore.

The award show starts September 16, 2020 at 8pm on CBS.