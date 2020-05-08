50th Anniversary of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” Album

Today, May 8, 2020, marks 50 years since The Beatles released their final studio album “Let It Be.”



The album was released just one month after the band broke up. The title track went on to become one of the British group’s most iconic songs. The song reached number one in the U.S. Hot 100 billboard chart.

“Let It Be” is also the title of a documentary starring John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Fun fact: the album was recorded before 1969’s “Abbey Road,” but still went on to be The Beatles final release.