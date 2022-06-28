ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Need the perfect addition to bring to your 4th of July festivities? Try some of these easy recipes from Weis Markets.

Dijon-Brown Sugar Grilled Chicken

Chicken breast coated in Dijon mustard and brown sugar, lots of seasonings

Smoky Grilled Summer Vegetables

Red bell peppers, yellow squash, and zucchini

Tossed with olive oil, paprika, and fresh basil

Creamy Summer Slaw

Instead of mayo like most slaws use, this has yogurt so it’s a little bit better for you and there’s some extra protein as well.

Both sweet and tangy with honey and apple cider vinegar

A little bit of heat from crushed red pepper flakes

Sangria Mocktail

Sparkling water mixed with orange and pomegranate juice for some energizing electrolytes

Fresh strawberries, granny smith apples, lime, orange, and cinnamon for a wowing flavor

All 4 recipes take under 30 minutes to make, including the prep.

Weis Markets offers free cooking classes for adults and kids. You can learn new cooking skills class every Saturday at 10am, each week is a new topic like knife skills and learning how to season with herbs and spices. There are two to look out for.

Summer Mocktails class Friday 7/8 at 6pm,

Cook Dinner w a Dietitian Monday 7/11 at 5:30pm

Visit weismarkets.com/nutrition to find all our classes and to register. This program is free to Weis Reward Card Holders, have your reward card handy when registering.