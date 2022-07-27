ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nicole Burchfield, owner of 33 on Mac in Altoona, located inside the new Greenbean Coffee shop stops by the 814 Kitchen with Nykia Duncan, the “Cheesecake Professional” to chat about their new store that combines over 33 toppings for gourmet mac and cheese and cheesecake topped with all the fixings for dessert!

Burchfield says MAC n’ Cheese, is the ultimate comfort food, and it’s always been her dream to bring comfort and happiness with her MAC’ n Cheese.

At 33 on MAC, you can be savory, bold, or sweet. They have over 33 toppings to add to your mac so you can do you. Don’t forget to finish with sweets at their cheesecake bar — scoopable cheesecake with the toppings you love!