3 reasons why you should hire a interior designer

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re in a new space and you just don’t know where to start with the decorating or you don’t have the time or energy to do so — maybe you should call a professional.

Courtney Yohe owns The Creative Emerald, an interior design studio based out of Tyrone. Courtney works with a variety of clients to meet their needs when it comes to decorating their spaces.

Whether it’s in person or done online, Courtney is flexible and knowledgeable enough to help anyone transform a space into something that they love.

Courtney has a bachelor’s degree in Interior Design from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She has eight years of residential design experience covering lighting, kitchen, and bath specifically.

You can reach courtney by calling (814) 771-8428 or emailing her at courtney@theemeraldcreative.com.

A photo taken from Courtney’s online portfolio

To see more photos of Courtney’s work like the one above, click on the portfolio section of her website.