ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the 22nd Annual Altoona United Methodist Church Block Party on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11 am to 3 pm. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Block Party Committee Member and volunteer Stacey Wombacher about this exciting event that goes to helping the youth in our community.

The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church Block Party will have food for every palate — hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, pulled pork, macaroni salad, potato salad, French fries, cotton candy, snow cones, ice cream, and baked goods too!

The Altoona United Methodist Church Block Party is located at 130 2nd Avenue in Altoona. There will also be games like plinko, dunk tank, balloon darts, fishing game, duck pond, giant connect four, jenga, corn hole, washers and more! You pay just $3 and play for the entire afternoon with some great prizes available!



There will also be a Kids Corner at the Block Party where all activities are free! There will be free tattoos, free sand-art, free books, and free connect four.

Saturday’s event also includes a silent auction with plenty of amazing baskets including items donated from local businesses, neighbors, and the church community! The local Altoona Fire and Police departments will be at the Block Party too, so stop by and say hi!



For more information head to the Second Avenue United Methodist Church on Facebook, call 814-944-2027 or email them at 2ndaveumc@gmail.com.