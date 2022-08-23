Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but there is something we can do about it. Each year, thousands of people participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Community Walks, raising awareness and letting people know they are not alone.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Lindsay Wagner and Ashleigh Nearhoof, volunteers on the Out of the Darkness Walk Committee about the 12th annual Blair County Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Lakemont Park in Altoona.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

When asked why she walks, Nearhoof says “I personally work in the field of mental health so I see a lot firsthand of people in our area who struggle not only with their own feelings of suicide or self-harm, but people in their life who are important to them, who they may have lost to suicide. And I tell you what — it’s a really hard thing to deal with alone. So knowing that you have a community of people that you can meet with that you can be really open and honest with is just reassuring.”

The Blair County Out of the Darkness Walk has a goal to raise $30,000. Funds raised will support research, education, advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide.

Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you! If you would like to sign up to fight suicide, click here. Individuals or teams are invited!

There will also be vendor tables, food trucks, kids activities, Remembrance Pathway, Remembrance Activities, a photo booth, basket chances, 50/50 raffles, and more.

If you are in a crisis – call 988, text ‘TALK’ to 741741, or locally call 814-889-2141.

Register at Afsp.org/blair today.