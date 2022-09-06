CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Summit Country Club in Cresson hosted the “100 Holes for Heroes” Charity Golf Tournament. It’s an annual charity golf tournament that was created by an organization called Folds of Honor. It’s a non-profit that helps provide families of fallen and disabled service members with scholarships for a college education.

Jim Smith started participating about 8 years ago, and since then he’s recruited a few others to join in on the tournament.

While Jim didn’t serve in the military himself, he understands the importance of celebrating the freedoms we have as Americans because of men and women who do.

“We all sleep under the blanket of freedom provided by our veterans — time to give something back,” says Smith.

Some area veterans even come out every year especially as the guys t-off in the morning. While they don’t complete the full 100 holes…they come out to show their support.

“We take care of our brother veterans we take care of their widows and we take care of their children and this is the main reason this particular golf event is to raise money for sons and daughters of veterans,” says Army veteran, Ray Lenz. “So we have to support their families and their children that’s the reason that we’re here for folds of honor – to make a difference.”

These three guys are on a mission to golf 100 holes throughout the day, which is not an easy task, but it’s done with a purpose.

“Folds of honor provides free scholarships to dependents of people who have been killed or disabled in combat,” says Smith.

And having the memories of time in the war, WW II veteran Jesse Wright says his flashbacks of Normandy are what fuels his passion to help.

“It was a crime the way they left us boys get slaughtered, and I said I can’t get that out of my mind and that is why I’m here,” says former WW II Navy Veteran, Jesse Wright.

For more information on how to help the organization click here.