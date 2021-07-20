1 Jimmy Buffett tribute band Tom Watt & the Fruitcakes coming to Altoona

Alisa LeComte from Feel Good Entertainment stopped by Studio 814 to talk about some awesome live music coming to the 814 Saturday July 24, 2021.

Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes are considered the “#1 Jimmy Buffett tribute band.” They will take the stage this weekend at the Altoona Memorial Railroad Museum located at 1200 9th Avenue in Altoona.

Tom Watt is the only man that looks and sounds like Jimmy Buffet himself! Known around the world as “The Buffetman,” Tom Watt and his band of Fruitcakes will take you on a journey — a journey to the beach — a journey to Margaritaville!

Tom has logged nearly 2000 “Buffettman” performances over the years. His show features a wide range of fan favorites such as “Fins,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Uncle John’s Band,” and, of course, “A Pirate Looks at 40.”

The event starts at 5:00PM with a circus fire show from Pittsburgh. The band starts at 6:00PM. For tickets click here.