(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has banned the use of Tobacco products at playgrounds in all State Parks.

It’s part of the department of health’s “Young lungs at Play” initiative which aims to eliminate secondhand exposure to children.

The ban forbids the use of any form of tobacco, including vaping products and e-cigarettes within 30 feet of the park’s playground facilities.

Signs are expected to be installed by Memorial Day.