State Police are filing charges against two teenage girls

(WTAJ) — State Police in Pennsylvania are filing charges against two teenage girls who allowed a two-year-old boy to inhale from a vaping device.

Investigators say the 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The video is blurred because it includes underage kids.

It shows the child putting what appears to be a vape pen in his or her mouth at least twice.

The child begins coughing, falls down, and cries.

In a tweet, Sunday evening, State Police in Indiana County say they’ve identified the people accused of allowing the child to have the vape pen.

Charges are pending against them.

Investigators say the boy’s parents have been notified, along with children and youth services.