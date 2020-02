(WTAJ) — Today Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati announced his retirement from the Pennsylvania Senate.

His retirement will take effect at the end of his 5th year in office.

Senator Scarnati represents the 25th District, which includes Cameron, Elk, and Jefferson counties and portions of Clearfield county.

He’s held the position of President Pro Tempore for 14 years now and has served the 25th district for 20 years.