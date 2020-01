(WTAJ) — New overtime rules should help 60,000 workers in Pennsylvania this year.

Residents are expected to see a pay increase in 2020 as a new federal overtime rule goes into effect.

It guarantees time-and-a-half pay to nearly all hourly employees who work more than 40 hours a week.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Labor and Industry says this change should benefit people in the state.

The minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour, that’s the same; it’s been since 2009.