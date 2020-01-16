Governor Tom Wolf visits Israel

(WTAJ) — Governor Wolf was hoping to find good ideas for Pennsylvania in Israel this past week.

This was his visit to the Sherba Central Hub for Medical Innovation. He’s trying to deepen cooperation in the areas of improved healthcare and medical technology.

Governor Wolf met with founders of cutting-edge Israeli startups with hopes of bringing that technology here.

While there, they planted a tree in governor wolf’s honor to capture the spirit of the growing ties between Pennsylvania and Israel.