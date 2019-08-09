Flight 93 Memorial

STOYSTOWN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County is full of history, and driving down Route 30 will show you some of that history.

Public Information Officer, Katie Cordek, gave us a tour of the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Cordek says that if you’ve never visited, or even if you already have, knowing the history is important for the future.

“Flight 93 National Memorial is the story of forty completely unique and individual people…and I think in this time of uncertainty in this current environment that we’re in that the story of the forty passengers and crew members of Flight 93 inspires the future generations.”