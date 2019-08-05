SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Memorial Park in Saint Marys has a unique set up, where a wooded playground, a baseball field, and swimming pool are right next to each other.

It gives kids an opportunity to do a variety of things while at the park.



“It’s not very often you can come to one park and do a bunch of different things at the same time, you have a lot of options to where you can go play tennis, play baseball, you can be in the swings, you can be in the playground or go up to the pool.” Danielle Schneider, Interim Park Manager, Saint Marys Park and Rec

One of the more unique attractions in the park is the play land that has been around since the 1990’s. Danielle says the variety of activities available at the play land helps kids with their development.

“It’s to focus on on growth motor and fine motor skills, it has to do with the rubberized walking along the tires, we have the metal money bars, it defines motor skills because the kids have to climb up and down stuff,” Danielle said.

The St. Mary’s community pool has been around since the 1960’s and remains one of the few pools that is made out of steel.

Danielle says the community has played a big role in helping Saint Mary’s Park and Rec maintain the area.

“We’re very fortunate to have the community that we do, if something goes wrong there’s always people out in our community that will help raise the funds in order to fix something here at the pool and down at the park.”