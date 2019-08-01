Johnstown Inclined Plane

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — “There are incline planes all over the world, but ours is the world’s steepest vehicular one.”

If you’ve ever been to Johnstown, chances are you have seen the Inclined Plane.

In fact, it brings in people from all over the world.

“We see people coming from Scotland, Thailand, that are coming to visit because it is such a unique attraction.” Jessica Kister, Marketing Manager, Johnstown Incline Plane

The Inclined Plane has the capability to not only transport people, but vehicles as well.

The steep plane played a huge role in bringing people to higher ground when floods hit Johnstown,



“It was still in operation during the second and third flood, and it actually served a pretty big role in some of the efforts to rescue people that were down below and bring them up to drier land,” Kistner said.

Jessica encourages those who enjoy the views of Johnstown and riding on the Inclined Plane to visit at various points of the year.



“It’s not just a once a year destination, you need to get it up during every season, because every time you come, you’re going to see something different, beautiful fall leaves, beautiful winter scenes, it’s an all season destination.”