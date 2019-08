CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Back in 2011, Everyday Gourmet opened and has been an instant hit in the Ebensburg community and around world.

“And I said I always wanted to own my own restaurant,” said owner Charles Heinrich. ” I don’t wanna be 83 years old talking to my grandkids saying I wish I would’ve opened a restaurant. This town is great. They really care about their businesses in town and look after us and we appreciate that.”