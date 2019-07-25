Summer Road Adventure Begins Monday

Summer Road Adventure

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summer Road Adventure starts on Monday, July 29 and runs through Friday, August 8.

Where we will be stopping:

DateCountyLocations (Subject to Change)
Monday, July 29thBedford CountyOld Bedford Village, Fort Bedford, Golden Eagle Inn, SAMA-Bedford, Pigeon Hills Studio, Bluefields Herbery, Olde Bedford Brewing
Tuesday, July 30thBlair County Morrison’s Cove, Mamie’s
Wednesday, July 31stClearfield County Grice Museum, Doolittle’s, Clearfield County Fair
Thursday, August 1stCambria County Flood Museum, Incline Plane, Everyday Gourmet
Friday, August 2ndCameron County Aroma Cafe
Monday, August 5thElk County Straub Brewery
Tuesday, August 6thCentre County Camp Woodward, Maine Bay and Berry
Wednesday, August 7thHuntingdon County Raystown Lake
Thursday, August 8thJefferson County TBA
Friday, August 9thSomerset County TBA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss