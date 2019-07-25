Summer Road Adventure Begins Monday

Summer Road Adventure starts on Monday, July 29 and runs through Friday, August 8.
Where we will be stopping:
|Date
|County
|Locations (Subject to Change)
|Monday, July 29th
|Bedford County
|Old Bedford Village, Fort Bedford, Golden Eagle Inn, SAMA-Bedford, Pigeon Hills Studio, Bluefields Herbery, Olde Bedford Brewing
|Tuesday, July 30th
|Blair County
|Morrison’s Cove, Mamie’s
|Wednesday, July 31st
|Clearfield County
|Grice Museum, Doolittle’s, Clearfield County Fair
|Thursday, August 1st
|Cambria County
|Flood Museum, Incline Plane, Everyday Gourmet
|Friday, August 2nd
|Cameron County
|Aroma Cafe
|Monday, August 5th
|Elk County
|Straub Brewery
|Tuesday, August 6th
|Centre County
|Camp Woodward, Maine Bay and Berry
|Wednesday, August 7th
|Huntingdon County
|Raystown Lake
|Thursday, August 8th
|Jefferson County
|TBA
|Friday, August 9th
|Somerset County
|TBA