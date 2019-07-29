BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fort Bedford Museum is full of history.

Built in 1958 by the citizens of Bedford to commemorate the original 1758 fort. The museum features many historical artifacts, including a 200-plus-year-old flag.

“It overheard meetings and conversations with general Forbes, bouquet and a very young George Washington,” Museum Director, Jennifer Ford said.

“This is arguably the only remaining French and Indian war era flag in existence,” she said.

Also cool, the recent acquisition of a trunk from 1786 of one hero, Indian Eve Ernst.

“It is the actual trunk that Eve purchased in fort Detroit and brought back with her as she walked home to Bedford and 1786 carrying the few possessions she had,” Ford said.

Like many of the authentic items in the museum. The trunk was passed down from generation to generation and donated.

One couple came all the way from Ohio to see the museum.

“So my wife and I like to go to various historical sites on vacations,” Museum visitor Dustin Sheppard said. “This year’s theme was kind of on the French Indian war and a lot of that stuff happened here in southern Pennsylvania.”

Sheppard says while history may seem dull, getting out and exploring brings it to life.

“Fun thing about history is everyone thinks it’s boring when you’re sitting in class but when you get out to experience it and see those items, you can experience which takes it to a whole new level,” Sheppard said.

If you’re on the fence and want more history, Fort Bedford Museum isn’t limited to just the French and Indian War.

“It’s meant to be about the French and Indian war but really we have something for all periods,” Ford said.