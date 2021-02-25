Spory’s Locksmith Inc. Offers Assistance With Locks & Keys
Established in 1969, Spory’s Locksmith is a team of five professionals – three of us work in the field and the other two manage the store. From lockout openings to in-shop repairs, trust the professionals at Spory’s Locksmith to help you with your automotive keys and locks. We are certified by ALOA and SAVTA, and we are a member of the Cambria Regional Chamber.
Contact us to get all types of keys, including keys that you may not find in big-box stores.
1248 Scalp Ave
Johnstown, Pennsylvania 15904
- Monday
- 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Tuesday
- 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Wednesday
- 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Thursday
- 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Friday
- 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday
- 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Sunday
- Closed
