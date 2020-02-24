St. Louis fans show support of new pro football team in the XFL

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — It’s been a little over four years since professional football has been played at the dome.

The “KA-KAW Nation” showed their support fo their brand new team, The Battlehawks.

Only lower bowl seating was available and that fans too that and some with the XFL reporting that there were 29,544 fans in attendance for the home opener.

Not only did the fans show up, but they also showed out.

While the fans were there to cheer on the Battlehawks, they also wanted to send a message to a man that took away their pro football team in 2015 with chants of “Kronke Sucks.”