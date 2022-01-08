Williams leads No. 3 Purdue past Penn State 74-67

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, right, welcomes Purdue coach Matt Painter to the Bryce Jordan Center before the start of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67.

Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the second half after picking up his third foul.

When he did return with eight minutes remaining he scored 10 points including a bucket that restored the Boilermakers’ lead.

Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) drives to the basket ahead of Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s John Harrar (21) is fouled from behind by Purdue’s Trevion Williams (50) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Greg Lee (5) shoots over Purdue’s Caleb Furst (3) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Greg Lee (5) goes to the basket against Purdue’s Trevion Williams (50) and is fouled Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (23 during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, right, welcomes Purdue coach Matt Painter to the Bryce Jordan Center before the start of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, right, welcomes Purdue coach Matt Painter to the Bryce Jordan Center before the start of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) gets an easy dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Greg Lee (5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) go for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Purdue’s Trevion Williams (50), Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) and Purdue’s Mason Gillis (0) go for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Purdue’s Mason Gillis, left, and Penn State’s Greg Lee fight for possession of the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Mason Gillis added 14 points, Sasha Stefanovic 13 and Jaden Ivey 12 for Purdue. Jalen Pickett scored 21 points with 10 assists for Penn State.

Lee added 11 points and Seth Lundy and John Harrar 10 each.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.