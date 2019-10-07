White Out: Penn State vs Michigan game time announced

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It looks like Penn State will be hosting White Out under the lights this year.

It was announced on the Penn State Athletics twitter account that the Penn State White Out will take on Michigan on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

⚪️GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT⚪️



The Penn State White Out 🆚 Michigan (Oct. 19) will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/4CD5gAmy8k — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 7, 2019

Since 2012, Penn State’s annual White Out has come against either Ohio State or Michigan. And this is the fourth straight White Out that will kick off at night.

The last daytime White Out took place in 2015 when Penn State lost to Michigan.