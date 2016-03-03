West Branch ready to bounce back in PIAA playoffs

One of our region’s teams has compared playing the West Branch Warriors to playing the Harlem Globetrotters, if you don’t keep your head on swivel, you’re going to be lost.

The Warriors have known exactly where they’re going all season and that’s on a long playoff run.

“Yeah, you have to play pretty perfect,” said senior Kody Trude. “There’s no being nervous or afraid to make plays. So you just have to step up and do that for your team. We have a pretty good chance of making the elite eight so we’re looking to do that.”

West Branch has plenty of senior experience so they know they’ll bounce back, and West Middlesex, their opponent in the state opener, reminds them of a Mercyhurst Prep team they faced last season

“Like I said before, there are eight seniors on the team, I mean I’d rather it not be a buzzer beater this time, I’d rather have an easier win, but we’re not going to have an easy win,” said senior Austin Krise. “It’s going to be tough game. Every game is going to be a tough game.”

West Middlesex and West Branch tip-off from Bald Eagle Area High School on Saturday at 4 P.M..

