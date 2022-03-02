STATAN ISLAND, NY (WTAJ) — Saint Francis dropped its Northeast Conference opener Wednesday at Wagner 82-53, ending the season losing five of its last six.

The Red Flash didn’t lead for one second, as Wagner dominated SFU in an impressive fashion leading by as many as 40 at one point, while shooting 50-percent from the floor, and 54-percent from three on 13-24. Delonnie Hunt led all players with 24 points.

SFU finished 9-21 on the year, and has just 15 wins over the past two seasons.