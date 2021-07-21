Veteran Steelers linebacker Vince Williams retires at 31

BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 01: Vince Williams #98 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after beating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Steelers linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement after eight years in Pittsburgh.

Vince Williams has announced his retirement.https://t.co/l3mx9MBo7n — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2021

Williams’ announcement comes as the Steelers’ first training camp of the 2021-2022 season.

Williams played in 121 regular-season games, and started in 69. He has 444 tackles to his name, 48 tackles for loss, 43 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

In 2020, Williams started 14 regular-season games. He had 70 tackles, 14 for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits, and two fumble recoveries.

He was drafted in the sixth round at 206th overall of the 2013 NFL Draft after playing college football at Florida State.

According to a release from the Steelers, only 10 players from Williams’ draft class played more NFL games in their career. All ten of these players were drafted ahead of the linebacker.