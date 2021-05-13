Vesco pitches no-hitter as SFU steamrolls Sacred Hearts

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. Francis Red Flash are hosting the NEC Softball Championships, and picked up a huge win against Sacred Heart.

Sophomore pitcher Grace Vesco, recently named NEC Pitcher of the Year, pitched a no-hitter for the third time this year.

The Red Flash had a five-run first inning to set the tone, with homers from Jordan Pietrzykoski and Allyn Bezjak.

Vesco had 10 strikeouts in the game.

Red Flash cruise to a 7-0 win. Six different players getting hits in St. Francis’s 10th straight win.



Head Coach Jessica O’Donnell is pleased with the sophomore pitcher’s stellar performance.

“For her to step up in this environment– obliviously, I knew there were some nerves going in to the game, but she settled down pretty quickly,” said O’Donnell. “As long as she has that offensive production behind her, she’ll be fine. We always said our pitching staff is going to keep us in the game, but it’s up to our offense to step up and put some runs on the board for us. And of course, our defense. You can’t get the no hitter without solid defense.”

St. Francis plays the winner of LIU vs. Central Connecticut State, tomorrow at 10 A.M.