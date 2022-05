BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTAJ) — Virginia Tech’s Keely Rochard pitched a no-hitter, as the Red Flash fell 4-0 in the Blacksburg Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

In her ninth career no-hitter, Rochard had 17 strikeouts. SFU pitcher Rachel Marsden gave up eight hits.

SFU is now 1-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Flash will play the loser of Miami (Ohio) vs. Kentucky on Saturday at 5:30 in the elimination game.