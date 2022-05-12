LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis Red Flash beat Long Island University Sharks 6-1 in the first round of the NEC Softball Tournament.

The Sharks scored first, stealing home in-between Grace Vesco’s pitches in the third inning.

SFU freshman Oliva Ulam went 2-for-3, including a sixth inning grand slam to put the Red Flash up 6-1. She finished the day with five RBIs.

This is the second-straight game the Red Flash have recorded a grand slam.

The no. 1 seed Red Flash will play in the semifinals on Friday at noon in Loretto.