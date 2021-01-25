Two players earn CHA honors for PSU women’s hockey

In this Jan. 5, 2018 photo, Penn State University men’s hockey team lines up with the University of Wisconsin for the national anthem before an NCAA hockey game at the Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Penn State alumnus and owner of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula and his wife donated $100 million to Penn State University eight years ago to fund the creation of men’s and women’s Division I hockey programs beginning in 2012-1013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar,File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two players from Penn State’s women’s hockey team (8-1-1) have collected weekly honors from College Hockey America (CHA).

Junior forward Amy Dobson was named CHA Player of the Week while freshman goaltender Josie Bothun earned Rookie of the Week. Both players received these awards for their performance over Mercyhurst, where Penn State came out with two wins.

Dobson had the first multi-point game of her career with an assist and the game-winning score in Saturday’s game (2-1). Dobson also had an assist in Penn State’s second win, with a final score of 4-1.

With 10 games under her belt this season, Dobson is currently tied for fourth place in the CHA with seven points on four goals and three assists.

Bothun stopped 58 out of 60 shots over the weekend. She currently has a save percentage of .949%. This is just another award Bothun can add to the shelf – she was named CHA Goaltender of the Month and Goaltender of the Week in December of 2020.

The team will head to Lindenwood this weekend for a two-game series.